SilkAir pax growth offset by yield decline in Q1FY2018

SilkAir reported (27-Jul-2017) total revenue increased 0.8% year-on-year in Q1FY2018 as 13.8% growth in passenger carriage was largely offset by an 8.6% decline in yield. Expenditure increased as an 11.6% expansion in operations led to higher operating costs, including maintenance and fuel. The airline's fleet comprised three A319s, 10 A320s and 17 Boeing 737-800s with an average age of four years and six months as at 30-Jun-2017. [more - original PR]