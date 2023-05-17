SIA Group cancels orders for eight Boeing 737 MAX 8s

Singapore Airlines Group reached (16-May-2023) an agreement with Boeing to adjust its aircraft order book. This includes swapping three Boeing 787-9s for three 787-10s and cancelling eight 737 MAX 8s. SIA stated the adjustments are in line with the group's long term fleet renewal strategy, and support its projected operational requirements. Following these adjustments, the group currently has 100 aircraft in its order book. [more - original PR]