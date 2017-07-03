Singapore Airlines Group reviewing all areas in next phase of 'transformation'

Singapore Airlines Group chairman Peter Seah said (30-Jun-2017) the carrier "is moving to the next phase of its transformation" with the aim to improve efficiency and identify additional revenue opportunities. The company reported a challenging operating environment and an uncertain global economic outlook. Overcapacity remains a challenge for the aviation industry and continues to put significant pressure on yields. The group aims to maintain cost management discipline and "challenge the status quo to identify more ways to stay nimble". Mr Seah stated: "The airline business continues to face many challenges, particularly here in Southeast Asia, with aggressive growth of low-cost airlines as well as the rapid expansion of other major competitors" and added: "All areas are being reviewed and considered on a clean slate – such as network, fleet, product and service, financial planning and organisation structure. I am confident that this next phase of transformation will result in more innovative solutions that will leave the Group in an even stronger position". [more - original PR]