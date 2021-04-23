Seychelles restricts travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Brazil

Seychelles' Ministry of Health announced (21-Apr-2021) the following travel restriction measures in response to worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in several countries, effective immediately:

Travellers from India , Pakistan and Bangladesh are not permitted to travel to or enter Seychelles without proof of COVID-19 vaccination;

, and are not permitted to travel to or enter Seychelles without proof of COVID-19 vaccination; Travellers from Brazil are not permitted to travel to or enter Seychelles.

The measures do not apply to Seychelles citizens and permanent residents, who may enter the country but must undergo quarantine on arrival. [more - original PR]