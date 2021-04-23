Become a CAPA Member
23-Apr-2021 5:13 PM

Seychelles restricts travel from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Brazil

Seychelles' Ministry of Health announced (21-Apr-2021) the following travel restriction measures in response to worsening COVID-19 outbreaks in several countries, effective immediately:

The measures do not apply to Seychelles citizens and permanent residents, who may enter the country but must undergo quarantine on arrival. [more - original PR]

