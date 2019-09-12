SESAR: New ATM concepts validated to improve runway throughput by 10%, reduce noise pollution

SESAR reported (12-Sep-2019) Eurocontrol, DSNA and Thales recently validated two new concepts to improve runway capacity and manage noise, based on Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport scenarios. Details include:

Static pairwise separation for departures: Covers increasing departure traffic with optimised wake turbulence separation minima and improved separation delivery;

Dual-threshold operations: Involve slanding aircraft on closely spaced dependent parallel runways, using staggered thresholds to help reduce wake separation minima and increase throughput;

Arrival of aircraft on parallel runways with staggered thresholds, a reduction of the wake separation minima can be achieved thanks to the height difference between the glideslopes;

Heavy and super-heavy aircraft assigned to the lower glideslope on runways operated in mixed mode with departures. Medium and light aircraft are assigned to the upper glideslope on a adjacent parallel runway with the staggered threshold, avoiding wakes generated by heavy/super heavy aircraft;

To manage complex pairwise arrival separations, approach and tower controllers use a tool for optimised runway delivery, which displays separation indicators on final approach segments to assist controllers to deliver safe, efficient, reduced separation minima.

The new concepts, combined with new tools, show the potential for achieving improvements in departure and arrival peak periods increase in runway capacity of up to 10%. They also bring an added benefit of improved predictability. Additionally, noise reduction can be achieved as the aircraft noise footprint can be moved closer to the airport area for aircraft operating on the upper glide, reducing noise impact on the population in the approach area. [more - original PR]