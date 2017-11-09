SESAR to consult on modernisation and digitisation of European aviation/ATM infrastructure

SESAR JU stated (08-Nov-2017) digitised ATM and aviation infrastructure could "directly unlock" around EUR10 billion p/a of economic value from 2035. SESAR JU plans to commence consultation on the modernisation of Europe's aviation and ATM, with results to be published in the fourth edition of the European ATM Master Plan, due for publication in 2018. European Commission Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport (DG MOVE) DG and SESAR JU administrative board chair Henrik Hololei said: "It is clear that a digitalised, modern, harmonised and efficient ATM system, with a global outreach, is instrumental for the success of the EU Aviation Strategy... SESAR will therefore play a major part in identifying, developing and deploying the elements of the new digital ATM system". [more - original PR]