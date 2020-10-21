Seamless Air Alliance announces Release 2.0 of its OpenIFC architecture

Seamless Air Alliance announced (20-Oct-2020) the completion of Seamless Release 2.0, which defines the information provided by each network component, enabling suppliers to design and build 'OpenIFC' products using the modular architecture and open interfaces from its first release. Seamless Air Alliance CEO Jack Mandala said Seamless Release 2.0 "completes the blueprint needed for the industry to scale the deployment of future-proof, OpenIFC systems" and will "allow airlines to purchase best-of-breed components in a multi-vendor ecosystem, improving the efficiency of deploying, operating, and maintaining inflight systems – which is especially important as recent events have highlighted the critical role of connectivity". [more - original PR]