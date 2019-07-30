Scoot upsizes A320 family order, to add 16 A321neo aircraft from 4Q2020

Scoot announced (29-Jul-2019) plans to add 16 A321neo aircraft to its fleet, with the first due to be delivered from Airbus' final assembly line in 4Q2020. Six of the aircraft have been upgauged from Scoot's current A320neo order from Airbus, while 10 will be leased. They will be powered by Pratt & Whitney engines and fitted with 236 seats, 50 more than the A320neo. Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin stated the aircraft will "inject growth possibilities to our network plans for 2020 and beyond". [more - original PR]