26-Apr-2019 9:43 AM

Scoot starts selling fares to four new destinations in China

Scoot announced (25-Apr-2019) it opened sales for the following services:

  • Singapore-Wuhan: Three times weekly, with Boeing 787 aircraft, from 22-May-2019. Frequency will increase to daily from 01-Jun-2019;
  • Singapore-Changsha: Four times weekly, with A320 aircraft, from 20-Jun-2019. Increase to five times weekly from 16-Jul-2019;
  • Singapore-Kunming: Four times weekly, with A320, from 25-Jun-2019. Increase to six times weekly from 24-Jul-2019;
  • Singapore-Fuzhou: Three times weekly, with A320, from 05-Jul-2019. Increase to four times weekly from 29-Jul-2019. [more - original PR]

