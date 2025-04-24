24-Apr-2025 12:43 PM
Saudia Group to acquire up to 20 A330neo aircraft
Saudia Group signed (23-Apr-2025) an agreement with Airbus to acquire up to 20 A330neo aircraft. The transaction includes a firm order of 10 A330-900s to be operated by flyadeal, marking the LCCs first widebody order. Aircraft deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2027 with the final aircraft to arrive in 2029. Director general Ibrahim Al-Omar stated: "This deal supports Saudia Group's plans to grow and improve its operations. It adds to the modernization of our fleet, improves aircraft maintenance, and makes our overall operations more efficient". Saudia Group currently operates a fleet of 194 aircraft, with 191 new aircraft scheduled to be delivered in the coming years. [more - original PR - Saudia] [more - original PR - Airbus]