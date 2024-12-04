Saudia and Air France-KLM sign strategic MoU
Saudia and Air France-KLM signed (03-Dec-2024) a strategic MoU to expand and localise Saudia's MRO capabilities. Saudia will handle module assembly and disassembly of GE90 engines used on Boeing 777 aircraft. Saudia will award a firm minimum of 50% of GE90 work orders to Air France-KLM in exchange for localising the process. The partnership will also explore establishing a joint venture for GEnx engines used on Boeing 787 aircraft. The parties will also enhance their codeshare agreement, expanding reciprocal codesharing across a wider range of international and domestic services. Air France-KLM CEO Benjamin Smith stated: "In the context of Saudi Arabia's fast-paced development, we see a mutual interest in expanding our commercial cooperation and pooling our expertise, notably in the strategic MRO activity". [more - original PR - Saudia] [more - original PR - Air France-KLM]