Saudi Arabia to attract 150m tourists by 2030: SACP CEO

Saudi Air Connectivity Program (SACP) CEO Majid Khan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "Saudi Arabia has very ambitious targets", noting the country is aiming to attract 150 million tourists by 2030. Mr Khan said: "We are not connected enough to the rest of the world, most travellers have to fly to competitive hubs to reach Saudi Arabia". He added: "Saudi connectivity is one of the key pillars to make sure we reach vision 2030 targets, and we need to have enough seats".