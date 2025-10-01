1-Oct-2025 5:20 PM
Saudi Arabia signs air transport agreements with 17 countries
Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) announced (29-Sep-2025) Saudi Arabia's Government signed MoUs and agreements with representatives of 17 countries at the 2025 ICAO Assembly, with the aim to "boost bilateral cooperation in air transport, develop regulatory and legislative frameworks for civil aviation, increase international air connectivity, and reinforce aviation safety and security", as well as "support economic and tourism development between the Kingdom and its partners". The countries include Brazil, Algeria, Belarus, Guinea, São Tomé and Príncipe, Liberia, Georgia, Comoros, the Seychelles, Lithuania, China, Finland, Latvia and Saint Lucia. [more - original PR]