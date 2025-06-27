Saudi Arabia and UK sign security agreement
Saudi Arabia and the UK signed (20-Jun-2025) an agreement enabling the adoption of security screening procedures implemented at UK airports for passengers bound for Saudi Arabia's airports and onward to other destinations. The agreement includes the adoption of screening passengers and their bags at UK airports without the need for baggage drop off or re-screening at Saudi Arabia's airports. It also aims to expedite connecting flight procedures and reduce passenger waiting times. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
UK-Saudi aviation ties have strengthened recently, with 1.3 million passengers travelling between the two countries in 2024, a 34% year-on-year increase, partly driven by new and resumed nonstop services from British Airways and Virgin Atlantic Airways. Further cooperation between aviation authorities has included agreements on safety, regulatory alignment, and infrastructure, as well as digital initiatives to streamline passenger processing at Saudi airports1 2 3.