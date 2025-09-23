SAS to launch nine international services from Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo in summer 2026
SAS announced (22-Sep-2025) plans to expand operations for summer 2026, as follows:
- New routes, including six new destinations:
- Copenhagen-Mumbai: Five times weekly from 02-Jun-2026;
- Copenhagen-Istanbul: Daily from 26-Mar-2026;
- Copenhagen-Riga: Three times daily from 08-Mar-2026;
- Copenhagen-Luxembourg: Twice daily from 09-Mar-2026;
- Copenhagen-Bordeaux: Twice weekly from 15-May-2026
- Copenhagen-Marseille: Twice weekly from 22-Jun-2026 during peak periods;
- Copenhagen-Visby: Three times weekly from 22-Jun-2026 during peak periods;
- Stockholm-Madrid: Twice weekly from 29-Mar-2026;
- Oslo-Hamburg: Twice weekly from 30-Mar-2026;
- Increased frequency on 30 existing services, including:
SAS will also operate several routes for the full season, including Copenhagen-Ålesund, Copenhagen-Edinburgh and Copenhagen-Thessaloniki. The routes were previously only operated during peak months. The airline's summer 2026 schedule is available for booking as of 22-Sep-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SAS introduced a record summer 2025 schedule with 28 new routes and 2.2 million more seats year-on-year, expanding its international reach from Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo and Bergen, and increasing frequencies on popular routes to enhance connectivity from its Copenhagen hub1. For winter 2025/26, it added new services from Copenhagen to Madeira, Marrakech, Tel Aviv, Vienna, and extended several summer routes into the winter season2.