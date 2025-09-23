SAS to launch nine international services from Copenhagen, Stockholm and Oslo in summer 2026

SAS announced (22-Sep-2025) plans to expand operations for summer 2026, as follows:

New routes, including six new destinations: Copenhagen-Mumbai: Five times weekly from 02-Jun-2026; Copenhagen-Istanbul: Daily from 26-Mar-2026; Copenhagen-Riga: Three times daily from 08-Mar-2026; Copenhagen- Luxembourg : Twice daily from 09-Mar-2026; Copenhagen-Bordeaux: Twice weekly from 15-May-2026 Copenhagen-Marseille: Twice weekly from 22-Jun-2026 during peak periods; Copenhagen-Visby: Three times weekly from 22-Jun-2026 during peak periods; Stockholm-Madrid: Twice weekly from 29-Mar-2026; Oslo-Hamburg: Twice weekly from 30-Mar-2026;

Increased frequency on 30 existing services, including: From Copenhagen to Berlin, Brussels, Budapest, Krakow, Prague, Seoul, Tallinn and Tokyo; From Stockholm to Brussels, Dublin, Paris and Vaasa; From Oslo to Brussels, Dublin and Reykjavik.



SAS will also operate several routes for the full season, including Copenhagen-Ålesund, Copenhagen-Edinburgh and Copenhagen-Thessaloniki. The routes were previously only operated during peak months. The airline's summer 2026 schedule is available for booking as of 22-Sep-2025. [more - original PR]