1-Dec-2023 7:58 AM

SAS to eventually exit the Star Alliance and join SkyTeam

SAS confirmed (30-Nov-2023) it "intends to eventually exit the Star Alliance and join the SkyTeam Alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member". The carrier stated: "This move towards a partnership with SkyTeam determines a clear path forward for the company", and expects to "be able to further enhance SAS' offerings for the benefit of our colleagues, customers and communities" as a result. SAS noted "nothing is changing immediately", and it is still part of Star Alliance. [more - original PR]

