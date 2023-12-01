SAS to eventually exit the Star Alliance and join SkyTeam

SAS confirmed (30-Nov-2023) it "intends to eventually exit the Star Alliance and join the SkyTeam Alliance, of which Air France-KLM is a founding member". The carrier stated: "This move towards a partnership with SkyTeam determines a clear path forward for the company", and expects to "be able to further enhance SAS' offerings for the benefit of our colleagues, customers and communities" as a result. SAS noted "nothing is changing immediately", and it is still part of Star Alliance. [more - original PR]