SAS selects J&C Aero to support upcoming European business class offering

SAS selected (03-Jul-2025) J&C Aero to supply its advanced Movable Class Divider (MCD) solution for the entire SAS A320 and Embraer fleets, encompassing 110 aircraft. The solution will support the carrier's upcoming European business class offering. The new MCDs enable SAS to adapt seating configurations in response to passenger demand and route specifics. The MCDs can be repositioned between rows one and nine and stowed behind the last passenger row without occupying overhead bin space, optimising cabin efficiency without compromising storage capacity. [more - original PR]