SAS selects J&C Aero to support upcoming European business class offering
SAS selected (03-Jul-2025) J&C Aero to supply its advanced Movable Class Divider (MCD) solution for the entire SAS A320 and Embraer fleets, encompassing 110 aircraft. The solution will support the carrier's upcoming European business class offering. The new MCDs enable SAS to adapt seating configurations in response to passenger demand and route specifics. The MCDs can be repositioned between rows one and nine and stowed behind the last passenger row without occupying overhead bin space, optimising cabin efficiency without compromising storage capacity. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
SAS planned to reintroduce a dedicated European Business Class product across its European and Scandinavian network from 01-Oct-2025, featuring a dedicated front cabin section and other premium services in response to increased demand for premium travel1. CEO Anko van der Werff noted this move would align SAS's product naming with its Air France-KLM partners2.