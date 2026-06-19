SAS seeks to expand widebody fleet
SAS CCO Paul Verhagen stated (15-Jun-2026) the carrier aims to expanding its widebody fleet. Mr Verhagen said: "We have 140 aircraft and only around 15 for long haul routes if you include the [A321]LRs. That is very over-indexed on short-haul". SAS is considering offers from Boeing and Airbus. The carrier is also considering adding more A321LR aircraft or switching to A321XLRs. Mr Verhagen noted the carrier plans to expand to North America, Africa, Asia and Latin America. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
SAS CEO Anko van der Werff said the airline was in talks with Airbus and Boeing about a potentially large widebody purchase, with interest spanning A350, A330neo, 787 and 777X types.1 SAS also indicated it could add up to five aircraft to its eight-strong A330 fleet, alongside four A350-900s, and expected two A350-900 deliveries in 2026.2 3 Mr Van der Werff also flagged interest in adding A321LRs, citing leasing and market pricing.4