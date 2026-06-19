SAS seeks to expand widebody fleet

SAS CCO Paul Verhagen stated (15-Jun-2026) the carrier aims to expanding its widebody fleet. Mr Verhagen said: "We have 140 aircraft and only around 15 for long haul routes if you include the [A321]LRs. That is very over-indexed on short-haul". SAS is considering offers from Boeing and Airbus. The carrier is also considering adding more A321LR aircraft or switching to A321XLRs. Mr Verhagen noted the carrier plans to expand to North America, Africa, Asia and Latin America. [more - Aviation Week]