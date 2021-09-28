Become a CAPA Member
Loading
28-Sep-2021 5:29 AM

SAS resumes Stockholm-New York and Oslo-New York

SAS increased (27-Sep-2021) operations to New York with the resumption of service from Stockholm and Oslo, adding to daily Copenhagen service and bringing the carrier's US network to 12 routes in autumn/winter 2021. Details include:

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More