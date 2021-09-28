28-Sep-2021 5:29 AM
SAS resumes Stockholm-New York and Oslo-New York
SAS increased (27-Sep-2021) operations to New York with the resumption of service from Stockholm and Oslo, adding to daily Copenhagen service and bringing the carrier's US network to 12 routes in autumn/winter 2021. Details include:
- Copenhagen:
- New York: Daily;
- Chicago: Daily;
- Los Angeles: Four times weekly;
- San Francisco: Three times weekly;
- Washington DC: Three times weekly;
- Boston: Three times weekly;
- Miami: Three times weekly;
- Oslo:
- New York: Four times weekly;
- Miami: Weekly;
- Stockholm:
- New York: Daily;
- Chicago: Three times weekly;
- Miami: Three times weekly. [more - original PR - Swedish] [more - original PR - English]