SAS, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (12-Oct-2024) EuroBonus members booked more award trips than in any other 10 day period in 2024, in the first 10 days after joining SkyTeam in Sep-2024. Further highlights since joining the alliance include:

208,870 tickets redeemed on SkyTeam member airlines;

27,443 EuroBonus members flew with SkyTeam;

90 million passenger kilometres redeemed;

13 SkyTeam member airlines have received redemptions.