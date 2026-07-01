SAS orders 18 A330neo, as part of a 40 aircraft widebody fleet investment
SAS ordered (30-Jun-2026) 18 A330-900 aircraft powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, as part of an ongoing fleet renewal strategy. The A330-900s will support SAS' international network expansion, allowing the airline to increase frequency on existing high capacity routes globally and introduce new routes. The entire investment comprises up to 40 widebody aircraft, combining new A330-900neo aircraft with additional A330-300 aircraft secured to support near term growth ahead of the arrival of the new fleet. The Airbus order represents the highest value aircraft order ever placed by SAS, with a total list price of over USD10 billion. Together with the ongoing renewal of the A320neo fleet and an order for 55 Embraer E195-E2s in 2025, these investments represent the "most significant modernisation of the SAS fleet in decades, delivering improvements in fuel efficiency, noise performance and customer experience". [more - original PR - Airbus] [more - original PR - SAS] [more - original PR - Rolls-Royce]