SAS launches new ancillary for passengers to purchase biofuel to lower emissions

SAS launched (18-Sep-2019) a new ancillary product for passengers to purchase biofuel when booking a ticket to help reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%. Biofuel will be placed into 20 minute blocks of fuel at EUR10 per block, with passengers eligible to purchase the amount of blocks to cover their travel time. SAS will make no profit from the new ancillary product and it will be added to the biofuels already purchased by SAS. [more - original PR]