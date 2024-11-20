SAS EuroBonus reaches 8m members

SAS announced (19-Nov-2024) EuroBonus reached eight million members, since its launch in 1992. Redeeming points for bonus trips remains the most popular way to use the rewards, followed by flight upgrades. Over two thirds of members are based in Scandinavia, with Norway and Sweden accounting for more than half of the total members. SAS reported a surge of younger members in EuroBonus, with age groups 19-29 and 30-39 leading new sign-ups. While business travellers have historically accounted for a large part of EuroBonus, SAS noted a shift toward leisure travel, particularly among younger generations, which it stated reflects changing travel trends as younger Scandinavians seek journeys where travellers opt for less visited destinations. [more - original PR]