SAS CEO: SAS Ireland operations 'got off to a flying start'

SAS CEO Rickard Gustafson president and CEO stated (27-Feb-2018) SAS Ireland operations "got off to a flying start" in Dec-2017. Mr Gustafson said SAS Ireland now has four A320neos in service, has completed more than 800 flights and carried more than 80,000 passengers. He said new operations were positively received by passengers and unit cost for operations are tracking according to plan, which means they will shortly be below SAS's Scandinavia based operations. [more - original PR]