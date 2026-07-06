San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport commences terminal expansion project
CAPA News Briefs
CAPA publishes more than 1,000 global News Briefs every week, covering all aspects of the aviation and travel industry. It’s the most comprehensive source of market intelligence in the world, with around 50 per cent of content translated from non-English sources. The breadth of our coverage means you won’t need any other news sources to monitor competitors and stay informed about the latest developments in the wider aviation sector.
Our daily News Briefs are only available to CAPA Members
Membership provides access to more than 1,000 News Briefs every week, with quick links to our Analysis Reports, Research Publications, Data Centre and more.
It’s easy to keep your News Briefs relevant by customising your email alerts based on topic, region, sector, frequency and more. Once you’ve saved your settings, you can stay up-to-date wherever you are, by quickly scanning our News Briefs online or via the CAPA mobile app.
Membership also provides full access to our Analysis Reports, in-depth Research Publications and comprehensive Data Centre. Premium CAPA Members can also access add-ons such as our exclusive Fleet Database, Airline Cask Data tools and more, to enjoy the full capabilities of our global platform.
Background ✨
San Jose Juan Santamaria International Airport previously advanced a broader USD62.2 million terminal expansion plan to reach 16,500sqm, including a modernised baggage handling system, customs expansion, and self check-in and bag drop, with completion expected in 20271. It also selected Alstef Group for a phased baggage handling system upgrade, starting with twelve check-in stations plus conveyors and a carousel, then linking into existing infrastructure and adding inline screening and automated security screening in later phases2. The airport opened a 3800sqm international arrivals area as part of a USD62 million expansion that aimed to add over 10,000sqm, including enlarged baggage inspection and operational areas plus new commercial spaces3.