San Diego International Airport opens first phase of new Terminal 1

San Diego International Airport opened (23-Sep-2025) its new Terminal 1, featuring 1.2 million sqft of space, a SITA common-use passenger processing system (CUPPS) and US Exit biometric face pods at select gates. The project was led by Gensler, with the facility launching with 19 gates, 17 new concessions, 23 modern restrooms, 13 security lanes and seven baggage carousels. The airport plans to open phase two of the facility in 1Q2028, which will add another 11 gates. The project aims to secure Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design v4 Silver certification, operating on 100% carbon-free electricity and projected to reduce total energy use by 20%. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]