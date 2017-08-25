Loading
25-Aug-2017 11:14 AM

Samoa Airways confirms plan to launch services from 14-Nov-2017, with Apia-Auckland service

Samoa Airways, via its official Facebook account, outlined (24-Aug-2017) the planned launch of operations and initial schedule. The carrier plans to launch Apia-Auckland service from 14-Nov-2017, operating six times weekly, and Apia-Sydney service, operating twice weekly from 17-Nov-2017. The schedule still requires regulatory approval. All flights will be operated using a 170 seat Boeing 737-800 with eight seats in business class and 162 seats in economy. Services are expected to open for bookings soon.

