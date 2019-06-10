SalamAir receives second A320neo, four more to come over 2019

SalamAir received (09-Jun-2019) a second Airbus A320neo aircraft. Four additional A320neos are scheduled to be delivered in 2019, bringing the total number of A320neos in the airline's fleet to six. SalamAir CEO Mohammed Ahmed stated: "We are also expecting another A320neo aircraft delivery in Jun-2019. This aircraft which offers unbelievable efficiency will help us achieve our goal of offering even more destinations to our guests, our aim being to reach 60 destinations". [more - original PR]