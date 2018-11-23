Become a CAPA Member
23-Nov-2018 9:49 AM

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport pax up 12% for ten months ended Oct-2018

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport reported (22-Nov-2018) the following traffic highlights:

  • Ten months ended Oct-2018;
    • Passengers: 15.6 million, +11.5% year-on-year;
      • Domestic: 9.3 million, +9.5%;
      • International: 6.3 million, +14.6%;
    • Aircraft movements: 140,128, +7.9%;
  • Oct-2018:
    • Passengers: 1.5 million, +15.2%;
      • Domestic: 941,196, +16.4%;
      • International: 606,132, +13.3%;
    • Aircraft movements: 14,240, +6.4%.

In the first ten months of 2018, Rossiya - Russian Airlines, Aeroflot, S7 Airlines, Pobeda and Ural Airlines were the largest Russian carriers in terms of passenger numbers at the airport, accounting for 58.8% of total traffic. Lufthansa, Belavia, Uzbekistan Airways, Turkish Airlines and KLM were the largest foreign airlines with a 7.0% share of traffic. [more - original PR - English/Russian]

