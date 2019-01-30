Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport and Kiwi.com to develop hosted stopover programme

Saint Petersburg Pulkovo Airport partnered (29-Jan-2019) with Kiwi.com to build a hosted stopover programme for self-connect and virtual interlined passengers at the airport, marking the first self-connect project in Russia's airport industry. The programme will also address the growing trend of self service, with more than 40% of global passengers bypassing traditional booking practices and creating their own itineraries, stopovers and transfers. Passengers from more than 150 countries are able to buy more than 3650 unique service combinations, across both full service and LCCs, for travel via the airport. Northern Capital Gateway CEO Vladimir Yakushev said: "In partnership with Kiwi.com we will be able to significantly enhance transfer service for travelers, providing passengers with personalised connection offers and the airlines with new market opportunities via St. Petersburg". [more - original PR]