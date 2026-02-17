Loading
Saint Helena Airport to resume full operations

Saint Helena's Government announced (15-Feb-2026) full air operations will resume at Saint Helena Airport on 17-Feb-2026, with services operated by Airlink (South Africa). The airport regained Category 6 accreditation for its firefighting capabilities following repairs to its fire tenders. The government stated it is considering longer term replacement options for the airport fire tenders, "to ensure better resilience". [more - original PR]

Background ✨

The airport had been closed to commercial services since 06-Feb-2026 after it was unable to maintain Category 6 firefighting compliance due to unserviceable fire vehicle water pumps, with Airlink suspending bookings and no commercial flights expected before 21-Feb-2026. During the suspension, the airport was permitted to operate at Category 4 for medevac and executive jet operations only1.

