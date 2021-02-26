26-Feb-2021 1:36 PM
Safran sees revenue and profitability back-loaded towards year end for FY2021
Safran announced (25-Feb-2021) the following FY2021 outlook:
- Recent slowing of air traffic recovery in several regions has generated uncertainty, notably with a risk of delayed recovery of civil aftermarket;
- Back-end loaded activity and profitability for FY2021;
- Adjusted revenue to decrease in a range in the low single digits in organic terms. If currency is at an estimated spot rate of USD1.22 to the EUR then adjusted revenue expected to decrease a range in the high single digits;
- Adjusted recurring operating margin to increase above 10%, at least a 30pp improvement versus 2H2020;
- Free cash flow generation to stay at least at the same level as in 2020 despite strong uncertainties regarding working capital evolution;
- Original Equipment segment:
- Services segment:
- Civil aftermarket estimated growth in the high single digits (in USD terms);
- Other services revenue to decrease in the low single digits (in organic terms);
- Recurring operating income:
- Increasing recurring operating margin in Propulsion;
- Stable recurring operating margin in Aircraft Equipment, Defence and Aerosystems;
- Recurring operating margin negative but improving throughout the year in Aircraft Interiors;
- Continuing and extending manufacturing footprint optimisation;
- Slight increase in R&D expenses but impact almost neutral on recurring operating income;
- Stability in capex outflows, thanks to the 2020 decrease in capex commitments despite an increase in 2021 commitments (related to strategic priorities and differed investments in 2020). [more - original PR]