Safran Cabin to sell 50% stake in EZAir to Embraer
Safran entered (19-Jan-2026) a definitive agreement for the sale of Safran Cabin's shares in EZAir to Embraer. EZAir was established as a 50:50 JV between Safran Cabin and Embraer to manufacture Embraer's interiors in Chihuahua, and to provide associated aftermarket activities and related engineering and manufacturing activities in Brazil. Details include:
- The Chihuahua location employs approximately 1100 people and will be wholly owned by Embraer;
- The activities of Safran Cabin Brazil related to Embraer scopes will become part of Embraer;
- The non-Embraer related engineering services activities of Safran Cabin Brazil will remain with Safran. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Safran CFO Pascal Bantegnie stated the company considered further divestments from the aircraft interiors business acquired from Zodiac Aerospace, while CEO Olivier Andriès noted the focus remained on recovering financial performance before proceeding with additional disposals, specifically excluding seats from any divestment plans1. Safran previously announced a EUR6 million investment to open its twelfth aerospace equipment facility in Chihuahua, planned for 20252.