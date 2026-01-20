Loading
20-Jan-2026 10:28 AM

Safran Cabin to sell 50% stake in EZAir to Embraer

Safran entered (19-Jan-2026) a definitive agreement for the sale of Safran Cabin's shares in EZAir to Embraer. EZAir was established as a 50:50 JV between Safran Cabin and Embraer to manufacture Embraer's interiors in Chihuahua, and to provide associated aftermarket activities and related engineering and manufacturing activities in Brazil. Details include:

Background ✨

Safran CFO Pascal Bantegnie stated the company considered further divestments from the aircraft interiors business acquired from Zodiac Aerospace, while CEO Olivier Andriès noted the focus remained on recovering financial performance before proceeding with additional disposals, specifically excluding seats from any divestment plans1. Safran previously announced a EUR6 million investment to open its twelfth aerospace equipment facility in Chihuahua, planned for 20252.

