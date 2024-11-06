Loading
6-Nov-2024 1:46 PM

SACP CEO: Saudi Arabia GACA has been 'very supportive'

Saudi Air Connectivity Program (SACP) CEO Majid Khan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) "Our aim is to make sure one-stop traffic increases because Saudi is a new market". Mr Khan said: "We always tell the airlines to come and see Saudi before they make a decision". He noted the Saudi Arabia General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has been "very supportive' in helping the company to "unlock opportunities".

