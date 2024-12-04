Loading
4-Dec-2024 5:08 PM

Sabre begins distributing Emirates NDC content

Sabre Corporation commenced (03-Dec-2024) distributing Emirates Airline's new distribution capability (NDC) content, providing travel agencies and corporate buyers with a platform for comparing, booking and managing Emirates' NDC offers. Emirates SVP of revenue optimisation - technology, distribution and order management Amit Khandelwal stated: "This collaboration allows us to better serve our customers by providing them with a seamless booking experience and a wider range of travel options tailored to their preferences". [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More