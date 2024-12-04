Sabre begins distributing Emirates NDC content

Sabre Corporation commenced (03-Dec-2024) distributing Emirates Airline's new distribution capability (NDC) content, providing travel agencies and corporate buyers with a platform for comparing, booking and managing Emirates' NDC offers. Emirates SVP of revenue optimisation - technology, distribution and order management Amit Khandelwal stated: "This collaboration allows us to better serve our customers by providing them with a seamless booking experience and a wider range of travel options tailored to their preferences". [more - original PR]