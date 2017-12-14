Sabre announces contract extension with Fareportal

Sabre Corporation announced (13-Dec-2017) a multi year extension to its long term partnership with Fareportal, covering shopping technology and access to Sabre's exclusive inventory of travel services including air, hotels, cars and cruises. Fareportal's hybrid business model bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency by providing online booking capabilities as well as 24/7 access to live travel agents. Fareportal will be among the first customers to have access to Sabre's new technologies. [more - original PR]