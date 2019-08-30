30-Aug-2019 12:18 PM
SA Express working to resolve withdrawal of services by ACSA
SA Express stated (29-Aug-2019) it is "working hard... to ensure a speedy resolution of the challenges that have affected its operations". The airline held a meeting with Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) on 28-Aug-2019, in which a resolution was reached for ACSA to lift its withdrawal of services to SA Express, subject to SA Express meeting prescribed conditions. SA Express stated it met the conditions, but "ACSA subsequently reneged on the agreements reached". ACSA will discuss the matter further at a board meeting on 29-Aug-2019. [more - original PR]