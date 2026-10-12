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    12-Oct-2026 12:56 PM

    Ryanair to suspend services to Bremen in Apr-2027

    Ryanair announced (08-Oct-2026) plans to suspend all services at Bremen Airport Hans Koschnick, effective Apr-2027. The decision follows "excessive access costs" including air traffic control fees, security charges and airport fees, as well as the German Government's "exorbitant aviation tax". The LCC reported Bremen will lose 500,000 seats, with the capacity to be "reallocated to more competitive airports and regions across Europe". [more - original PR - German]

    Background

    Ryanair reportedly planned to suspend Bremen services from Apr-2027 after Bremen Airport did not accept revised airport fee and state subsidy terms proposed in Sep-2026, with the carrier continuing to operate routes including London Stansted, Alicante and Málaga.1 Ryanair also scheduled a twice weekly Bremen-Lamezia Terme service from 25-Oct-2026 through 26-Mar-2027, after earlier timetable data indicated a suspension from 23-Oct-2026.2 3

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