Ryanair to suspend services to Bremen in Apr-2027

Ryanair announced (08-Oct-2026) plans to suspend all services at Bremen Airport Hans Koschnick, effective Apr-2027. The decision follows "excessive access costs" including air traffic control fees, security charges and airport fees, as well as the German Government's "exorbitant aviation tax". The LCC reported Bremen will lose 500,000 seats, with the capacity to be "reallocated to more competitive airports and regions across Europe". [more - original PR - German]