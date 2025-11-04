Ryanair to receive full 210-aircraft orderbook of 737-8200s 'well ahead of summer 2026': Group CEO

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary reported (03-Nov-2025) "improved deliveries" from Boeing through summer 2025 and into Oct-2025, with 204 Boeing 737-8200 aircraft in its 641-aircraft fleet at the end of Oct-2025. Mr O'Leary stated the LCC is confident of receiving the last six Boeing 737-8200s in its 210-aircraft orderbook "well ahead of summer 2026", facilitating 4% traffic growth to 215 million passengers in FY2027. Mr O'Leary stated: "Boeing expects MAX 10 certification in mid 2026 and they expect to meet our contract delivery dates for our first 15 MAX 10s in spring 2027, with 300 of these fuel-efficient aircraft due to deliver by Mar-2034". [more - original PR]