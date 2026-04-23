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    23-Apr-2026 3:50 PM

    Ryanair to increase minimum check-in and bag drop times in Nov-2026

    Ryanair announced (22-Apr-2026) check-in and bag drop services at all its airports will close 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure - up from 40 minutes currently - effective 10-Nov-2026. The change is designed to provide more time for passengers to pass through airport security and passport queues. Ryanair chief marketing officer Dara Brady stated: "We are also installing self-service kiosks at over 95% of Ryanair airports before Oct-2026. This means a quicker bag-drop service, less queuing at airport desks and an even more punctual service for the 20% of our customers who still wish to check-in a bag, while the 80% [who don't check-in baggage] will be unaffected by this small 20 minute change, as they will continue to check-in online before they arrive at the departure airport and they go straight through airport security to their departure gate". [more - original PR]

    Background ✨

    Ryanair previously pushed further digitisation of the airport journey, delaying its move to 100% paperless boarding passes to 03-Nov-2025 for the 2025/26 winter schedule, with almost 80% of passengers already using digital boarding passes via the myRyanair app.1 Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary had also outlined plans for a fully digital check-in process by May-2025, aiming to eliminate airport check-in desks.2

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