Ryanair to increase minimum check-in and bag drop times in Nov-2026

Ryanair announced (22-Apr-2026) check-in and bag drop services at all its airports will close 60 minutes prior to scheduled departure - up from 40 minutes currently - effective 10-Nov-2026. The change is designed to provide more time for passengers to pass through airport security and passport queues. Ryanair chief marketing officer Dara Brady stated: "We are also installing self-service kiosks at over 95% of Ryanair airports before Oct-2026. This means a quicker bag-drop service, less queuing at airport desks and an even more punctual service for the 20% of our customers who still wish to check-in a bag, while the 80% [who don't check-in baggage] will be unaffected by this small 20 minute change, as they will continue to check-in online before they arrive at the departure airport and they go straight through airport security to their departure gate". [more - original PR]