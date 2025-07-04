Ryanair reports 400 cancellations in early Jun-2025 due to French ATC strikes

Ryanair renewed (03-Jul-2025) calls for European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to "take urgent action" to reform EU air traffic control (ATC) services, after the LCC cancelled more than 400 frequencies due to ATC strikes in France on 03/04-Jul-2025. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "It is not acceptable that overflights over French airspace en route to destination are being cancelled and delayed as a result of yet another French ATC strike. It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays". Mr O'Leary added: "While we recognise their right to strike, Europe's airlines have repeatedly called on the European Commission to protect overflights... If Ursula von der Leyen isn't willing to deliver competitiveness, isn't willing to protect the single market, isn't willing to protect overflights during national ATC strikes, then she should quit and let somebody more effective deliver the urgent ATC reform". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]