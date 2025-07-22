Loading
Ryanair records PAT growth to EUR820m, pax growth to 58m in Q1FY2026

Ryanair reported (21-Jul-2025) a profit after tax (PAT) of EUR819.9 million for the three months ended 30-Jun-2025 (Q1FY2026), compared to EUR360 million in Q1FY2025. Passenger traffic grew 4.3% year-on-year to 57.9 million, with revenue per passengers increasing 15% due partly to a 21% growth in average fares. Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary stated: "Q1FY2026 fares substantially benefitted from having a full Easter holiday in Apr-2025, weak prior year comparisons and marginally stronger than expected close-in pricing. Ancillary revenues delivered another solid performance rising 7% to EUR1.4 billion". Mr O'Leary added: "Operating costs rose 5% (+1% per passenger) to EUR3.4 billion as our jet fuel hedging largely offset air traffic control fees (up 16%) and higher environmental costs - as Emissions Trading System allowances unwind and sustainable aviation fuel blend mandates impact costs from Jan-2025". [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

