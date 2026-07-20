Ryanair launches record winter schedule for 2026/27

Ryanair previously rolled out winter 2025/26 schedules across multiple airports, ranging from eight routes at Rzeszow Jasionka to 79 routes at Alicante, typically combining new routes with frequency increases.1 2 It based capacity in key stations, including 16 aircraft at Alicante, nine Boeing 737-8200s at Malta from Nov-2025 and six aircraft at Seville, with job-support claims attached.2 3 4