Loading
11-Feb-2026 3:55 PM

Ryanair Group CEO: EU targets for SAF uptake will have to be reconsidered

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said (10-Feb-2026) European targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will have to be reconsidered. Mr O'Leary stated: "We've just barely got to 2% by 2026... No prospect of getting to 6% by 2030 and they'll just move to the right. Not a chance - the supply simply won't be there". [more - Aviation Week]

Background ✨

European airline CEOs urged the EU to boost subsidies for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production, noting the ReFuelEU mandate requires a 2% SAF blend in 2025, rising to 6% in 2030 and 70% in 2050. IAG CEO Luis Gallego said "we have mandates, but we don't have sustainable aviation fuel", while easyJet CEO Kenton Jarvis highlighted persistent price disparities between SAF and conventional jet fuel1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More