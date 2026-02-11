Ryanair Group CEO: EU targets for SAF uptake will have to be reconsidered

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary said (10-Feb-2026) European targets for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will have to be reconsidered. Mr O'Leary stated: "We've just barely got to 2% by 2026... No prospect of getting to 6% by 2030 and they'll just move to the right. Not a chance - the supply simply won't be there". [more - Aviation Week]