Ryanair Group CEO calls for Irish Government to take action on pax cap at Dublin Airport

Ryanair Group CEO Michael O'Leary commented (18-Jun-2025) on the Irish Government's response to the passenger cap at Dublin Airport, stating: "Six months into the new Government we still haven't seen any action to scrap the Dublin Airport cap. This was one of the key promises in the Programme for Government published in Jan-2025". Mr O'Leary added: "It's time for [Transport Minister] Darragh O'Brien to stop dithering, stop 'consulting', stop 'considering action' and instead do what he was elected to do - pass legislation to abolish the Dublin Airport cap, without any further dither, drift, or delay". [more - original PR]