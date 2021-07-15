15-Jul-2021 5:05 PM
Ryanair DAC CEO: International leisure travel to take 'some time' to recover
Ryanair DAC CEO Eddie Wilson, speaking at CAPA Live July 2021, stated (14-Jul-2021) it will take "some time for international travel, particularly from a leisure point of view for that… to recover". Mr Wilson said recovery will be vaccination driven, "whether that's in the Far East or South America or Africa", adding "People got scared… from the last time round when they were stranded and couldn't get home".