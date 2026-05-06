Ryanair CCO outlines fleet investments as environmental focus amid 'very little progress' on SAF

Ryanair CCO Jason McGuinness, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) he is seeing "very little progress" on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), outlining that the LCC's present investments in sustainability are primarily through the acquisition of newer, more efficient aircraft. Mr McGuinness stated: "In terms of Europe and its approach to SAF, it's been very, very disappointing. They have targets, but no one can explain how anyone is going to actually achieve them given supply isn't where it needs to be". [more - CAPA TV]