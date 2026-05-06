Ryanair CCO comments on market 'distractions' of holiday and premium leisure products

Ryanair CCO Jason McGuinness, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "Our product is very, very good. We deliver on-time flights at the lowest fare possible and that's what our customers want". Mr McGuinness added: "There's a lot of distractions in the market at the moment with holiday products or premium leisure - generally speaking that's from airlines whose load factors are in the mid 70s or at 80% and they want something new to talk about". Mr McGuinness concluded: "What we're focused on is delivering our growth plan, going from 208 million passengers this year to 300 million by FY2034, taking delivery of our 300 [Boeing] MAX 10 aircraft... and delivering those high load factors year-round. We don't engage in superfluous premium product[s]". [more - CAPA TV]