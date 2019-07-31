31-Jul-2019 5:06 PM
Ryanair aims to carry 200 million pax p/a over next five years
Ryanair chairman David Bonderman outlined (30-Jul-2019) the following highlights from the group's FY2018/2019 financial report:
- Ryanair aims to carry 200 million passengers p/a over the next five years;
- Traffic grew 9% year-on-year to over 142 million passengers;
- Average airfares decreased 6% to EUR37;
- Revenue increased 6% to EUR7.6 billion as ancillary revenue increased by 11% per passenger;
- Ryanair Sun was launched and traded profitably in its first year;
- Ryanair acquired 100% of Laudamotion and proceeded to transformed its fleet and operations;
- Negotiated union agreements in most the airline's key markets;
- Took delivery of 29 Boeing 737s and 16 A320s;
- Took actions to improve on time performance in the midst of ATC disruptions;
- More than EUR560 million returned to shareholders via share buybacks. [more - original PR]