Become a CAPA Member
Loading
31-Jul-2019 5:06 PM

Ryanair aims to carry 200 million pax p/a over next five years

Ryanair chairman David Bonderman outlined (30-Jul-2019) the following highlights from the group's FY2018/2019 financial report:

  • Ryanair aims to carry 200 million passengers p/a over the next five years;
  • Traffic grew 9% year-on-year to over 142 million passengers;
  • Average airfares decreased 6% to EUR37;
  • Revenue increased 6% to EUR7.6 billion as ancillary revenue increased by 11% per passenger;
  • Ryanair Sun was launched and traded profitably in its first year;
  • Ryanair acquired 100% of Laudamotion and proceeded to transformed its fleet and operations;
  • Negotiated union agreements in most the airline's key markets;
  • Took delivery of 29 Boeing 737s and 16 A320s;
  • Took actions to improve on time performance in the midst of ATC disruptions;
  • More than EUR560 million returned to shareholders via share buybacks. [more - original PR]

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More