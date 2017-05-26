Russian carriers pax up 25% in Apr-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (25-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in Apr-2017:

Passenger numbers: 7.4 million, +24.5% year-on-year;

Domestic: 4.6 million, +17.3%; International: 2.9 million, +39.2%;

Cargo and mail volume: 94,200 tons, +19.0%;

Domestic: 24,252 tons, +9.7%; International: 69,948 tons, +22.5%;

Load factor: 81.6%, +3.4ppt;

Domestic: 78.2%, +1.2ppts; International: 84.6%, +5.3ppts [more - original PR - Russian]

