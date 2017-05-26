Loading
26-May-2017 11:59 AM

Russian carriers pax up 25% in Apr-2017

Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) reported (25-May-2017) the following traffic highlights for Russian carriers in Apr-2017:

  • Passenger numbers: 7.4 million, +24.5% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 4.6 million, +17.3%;
    • International: 2.9 million, +39.2%;
  • Cargo and mail volume: 94,200 tons, +19.0%;
    • Domestic: 24,252 tons, +9.7%;
    • International: 69,948 tons, +22.5%;
  • Load factor: 81.6%, +3.4ppt;